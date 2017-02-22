Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes Jamie Vardy's away goal at Sevilla will have played a "massive" part if the Foxes are to progress in the Champions League.

The Dane, who saved an early Joaquin Correa penalty in the 2-1 defeat, later conceded to the same player after Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Premier League champions Leicester will, however, return to the Midlands for the last-16 second-leg clash buoyed by Vardy's second-half goal, the striker's first in European club competition.

Schmeichel told BT Sport: "The away goal's massive. That was something we'd hoped we could get going back to the King Power, because anything could happen there.

"It's a joy to play in these types of games and tonight was something that every single player was looking forward to. You could see how everyone ran their socks off and worked so hard."

Schmeichel admitted the Foxes were further motivated to perform well in Andalusia given they are fighting to retain their top-flight status back in England.

The shock title-winners in 2016 are one point above the relegation zone after 25 games.

The keeper said: "We were up against a very good side but going into it we were all about how much we were hurting because of what's happened this season, and how much we wanted to put on a really good performance.

"We lost the game and we're disappointed with that, but they're a very good side so, on reflection, 2-1 away in the Champions League is a good result."

Manager Claudio Ranieri is feeling positive about Leicester's chances of reaching the last eight.

"We knew they were better than us with their high quality and how they keep possession of the ball, so we suffered," said the Italian.

"They showed their quality and we showed our big heart, big organisation and belief. We believed and never gave up. I am very satisfied.

"Everything is open and we are ready for the battle."