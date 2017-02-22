Drogheda United have signed of Republic of Ireland underage international Shane Elworthy from St Patrick's Athletic.

Elworthy progressed through St Kevin's Boys ranks as a youth before joining Fulham in 2013. He spent three years with the London club but returned home to Ireland to join the the Saints' Under 19 side last season.

Elworthy is capable of playing at full-back or centre-back.

Cork City have signed Christian Nanetti. The 25-year-old attacker began his career at Queens Park Rangers, and most recently lined out for Welling United.

Speaking after the Italian’s international clearance was confirmed, City boss John Caulfield said: “Christian came to us on trial and our supporters would have seen him in action against Cobh Ramblers in a friendly recently.

“He has a great attitude, he is very tricky and very skilful; he is certainly a guy who can open up a game for us and create chances.”

Waterford FC have announced the return of Kenny Browne.



Browne was on the Waterford first team in 2004 and spent a further five years at the club before joining Sporting Fingal to play in the Premier Division in 2010.



The 30-year-old made a move back to the RSC a year later for his second stint at the club before making the move to St. Patrick’s Athletic in 2012 where he spent a total of four years making over 100 appearances for the Inchicore club.

At the end of the 2015 season, the central defender left to join Cork City where he played a role in their FAI Cup final success over Dundalk last season.

