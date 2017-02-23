In the annals of self-inflicted, freaky footballing injuries, David O’Connor’s broken hand will hardly rank amongst the most bizarre or peculiar, but an innocuous training ground incident has left Limerick without their new signing for the beginning of the SSE Airtricity League season.

Martin Russell’s side open their campaign with a home clash against Sligo Rovers on Friday night but former UCD and Shamrock Rovers centre-half O’Connor is ruled out for the next few weeks as he nurses a broken hand.

“I can’t really blame anyone but myself,” said a sling-wearing O’Connor, speaking to RTE Sport ahead of Friday’s league opener.

“I had a bit of a blip at training; I broke a bone in my hand, which was a bit of an innocuous thing where my hand got caught in a bib.

“I’m going to blame my awkward trailing back hand. I got my hand caught in a bib, my fingers snapped back and broke a bone in my hand,” he explained.

“I’m in a cast but I’m hoping that it will heal quickly and get back within the next month. Obviously, it is frustrating with the season starting but that is football, I suppose.”

Limerick's David O'Connor believes that an exciting season lies ahead for Martin Russell's side. More on RTE.ie in the morning. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/aNBFjAwtJO — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 22, 2017

While O’Connor admits that the injury has left him frustrated at the start of the season, the defender remains quite confident looking towards the remainder of the season targeting a top-six finish.

“Coming off the back of a successful season, the confidence within the group is very high and we have managed to retain the core group of players that were in that [First Division] title-winning team.

“We’re confident that we won’t be dragged into a relegation battle, obviously, it is going to be tight with three teams going down, but we are very much looking towards the top half of the table rather than below us.”

And O’Connor believes that two of the four European places are up for grabs this season as he feels there is little between most teams in the division outside the top two, Cork and Dundalk.

“The gap has been getting closer between Dundalk and Cork but I think that they are the two teams to beat, and Dundalk still have the strongest group of players in the league,” said O’Connor.

“But after that it is a toss-up between many of the rest of the teams, I don’t think there is much between the majority of the teams in the league and I think the rest of the European spots are up for grabs.”

"You can fully expect us to play an attractive style of football..." The Martin Russell philosophy will be in effect this season. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/iYFwVQZb88 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 22, 2017

And while Limerick will take the momentum of winning last year’s First Division at a canter into this campaign, manager Martin Russell has strengthened his squad, with the signing of O’Connor from Shamrock Rovers and veteran keeper Brendan Clarke from St Patrick’s Athletic.

And O’Connor believes that there is real quality in the squad now and is convinced that some of Russell’s other, lesser known, signings can make a real impact this year.

“Martin has brought in three or four very exciting signings. Chiedozie Ogbene is a very exciting winger and has been brilliant in pre-season, scoring four goals in four games. He is really athletic, strong and quick, and he could be a huge addition.

“Rodrigo Tosi is a Brazilian striker and is probably unknown to many but from what I have seen in preseason so far, he could be a bit of a diamond of a purchase and looks like a brilliant signing for us.”

O’Connor also gave a special mention to his former Shamrock Rovers colleague Dean Clarke who has returned to Limerick for his second spell at the club.

“I played with Dean Clarke last year at Rovers and he probably never got the break in the team that he deserved. So I think this year he has got a new lease of life and will be a brand new player.

“He is quick, strong and direct and has got goals in him so I think that he could be one to look out for.”

O’Connor’s move to Limerick restores a partnership that was born in Belfield as the defender learnt his League of Ireland trade at UCD when Russell was manager of the Students.

#LimerickFC are pleased to announce the signing of defender David O'Connor. The 25-year-old spent the last three seasons at @ShamrockRovers. pic.twitter.com/PD7pvQSwn6 — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) December 3, 2016

And O’Connor is looking forward to again lining out for a manager who is renowned for playing attractive, attacking football.

“Martin is a manger who bases his game on getting the ball down and playing out from the back, playing through midfield and playing an attractive brand of football.

“That’s the way we played when Martin was my manager at UCD and he has played the same way since he went to Limerick three or four years ago, it’s get the ball down and play.

“So you can fully expect us to play an attractive brand of football.”