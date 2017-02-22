Chelsea will tackle Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Monday, March 13 at 7:45pm.

All four ties are set to be televised, with non-league Lincoln's trip to Arsenal scheduled for Saturday, March 11, kicking off at the Emirates Stadium from 5:30pm.

There will be one other fixture on Saturday, when Middlesbrough host either Huddersfield or Manchester City at 12:15pm.

On Sunday, March 12, Tottenham meet Millwall at 2pm.

Lincoln's run to the last eight saw them knock out Sky Bet Championship side Ipswich, following a replay at Sincil Bank, before they went to Burnley in round five, where they beat the Premier League outfit 1-0 with a late goal from defender Sean Raggett.

In reaching the quarter-finals, the Imps became the first non-league outfit since QPR in 1914 to make the same stage of the competition.

League One outfit Millwall have taken three Premier League scalps so far, first beating Bournemouth in the third round and then seeing off Watford and champions Leicester at The Den.

Huddersfield drew 0-0 with Manchester City in their fifth-round tie at the John Smith's Stadium, and so face a replay on Wednesday, March 1.

Arsenal, meanwhile, ended the hopes of another Vanarama National League side when they knocked out Sutton with a 2-0 win at Gander Green Lane on Monday night.

There will be no replays from the quarter-finals, with extra time and penalties if needed to settle the tie.

As part of new rules for the 2016/2017 competition, should any games go to extra time, then each club would be able to make a fourth substitution.

Teams who progress to the semi-finals, which will be held at Wembley, are set to receive some £360,000 from the FA Cup prize fund, while the live broadcast fee is £247,500 per club.