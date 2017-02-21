Cork City have secured the loan signing of Lithuanian defender Rimvydas Sadauskas, pending international clearance.

Sadauskas joins the club from Stumbras until the summer and the central defender has made more than 50 appearances for the club.

Commenting on the addition, City boss John Caulfield told CorkCityFC.ie: “Rimvydas has come in on loan until July and he has a very good pedigree.

“He’s only 20 years old, he has a lot of qualities and we are going to work with him over the coming weeks with a view to bringing him up to the level he needs to be at to challenge for a place in the squad.

“There is a Cork connection in his club in Lithuania and we have built up a good relationship with them over the last few weeks.”