Damien Duff has been named as Shamrock Rovers’ new U15 National League head coach.

Former Ireland international Duff, who is already part of Rovers’ first team coaching staff, will combine his existing first team duties with a new role in the Academy.

The new U15 National League will begin in August.

Shamrock Rovers said in a statement: “Damien is one of Ireland’s greatest ever players and his vast experience and knowledge of the game will be of immense benefit to the players and coaches that work with him.

“His addition to our Academy set-up strengthens an already very talented underage coaching staff which includes a large number with professional playing experience.”