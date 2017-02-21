Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of former Celtic and Northern Ireland international Paddy McCourt.

The 33-year-old Derry man has trained with Harps in the last week and played in the friendly defeat to Cabinteely.

The hugely-talented winger is now expected to be in Ollie Horgan’s squad for this Friday opening match with Cork City.

McCourt said: “I have trained a couple of times with Harps now and played against Cabinteely in Saturday.

“It’s a good setup here with Ollie Horgan and Paul Hegarty who are doing a good job.

“I’m looking forward now to being part of the squad for the new season and I want to play my part in keeping Harps in the Premier Division.”

Manager Ollie Horgan added: “Paddy is a very experienced player who we hope will be big asset to us for what is going to be a very tough season.

“Here at home he has played with top Premier teams like Shamrock Rovers and Derry City before going to Celtic, which is a huge achievement and won Scottish League and Cup titles.

“He also had a lot of experience in England with sides like Barnsley, Brighton, Notts County and Luton Town before moving back to the Irish League with Glenavon for the first part of last season.”