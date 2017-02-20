Drogheda United have signed midfielder Ryan McEvoy from Australian side Essendon Royals.

McEvoy, who is awaiting international clearance, started his career with Bohemians in 2009, spending loan spells with Longford Town and Athlone Town along the way, before moving to Bray Wanderers in 2015.

McEvoy will be joined at Drogheda by goalkeeper Jamie Hickey, who was previously with the club's under-19 side.

Both will add competition and depth to a strong 24-man squad as the Boynesiders kick-off their SSE Airtricity Leafgue Premier Division season against Galway United on Friday.