Despite losing some key players in the close season, Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has witnessed a real determination from his players in pre-season to do well again in the campaign ahead.

The Co Louth club are aiming for a fourth Premier Division title on the trot and will again look to have lengthy campaign in Europe after reaching the group stages of the Europa League in 2016.

With the likes of Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle and Ronan Finn no longer at Oriel Park, the nucleus of the side that achieved so much last term is not there.

That said, Kenny is happy with the purchases he has made to make them competitive again and dismisses any notion that the side are vulnerable ahead of Friday's Premier Division opener against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

"Some of the players coming in or of a younger variety, some are unproven, but no less talented," he revealed to RTÉ Sport.

"There is a feeling that we're somewhat vulnerable now. The challenge now is to get back to that level and improve that level. We can do that.

"Looking at us in pre-season, I have to say I was quite impressed. We look quite strong.

"I haven't seen a trace of complacency. What I have seen is a group of professionals who are ready to go again."