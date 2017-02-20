Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward after their appeals were turned down by Spain's High Court today.

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves and the family company N&N also had appeals rejected.

They cannot appeal against the Court's decision.

The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

Investigations were carried out in Spain and Brazil into whether any part of Neymar's transfer fee had been concealed when he moved to Barcelona from Santos.

Neymar's clubmates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano were both convicted of tax fraud last year, while former Barca and current Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez admitted to fraud of almost €1m last month.

All three cases related to income from the players' image rights.