Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has been asked to explain why he made an offensive gesture following his side's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

German broadcaster ARD reported the 57-year-old Italian raised his middle finger to home fans after claiming he had been spat on during the Bundesliga match, which saw Bayern net a stoppage-time equaliser through Robert Lewandowski.

The German Football Association (DFB) requested Ancelotti's comments on the incident on Monday, Bayern said in a statement.

The statement read: "The supervisory committee of the German Football Association has on Monday called upon Carlo Ancelotti to submit a statement on the events that transpired after Bayern's match at Hertha Berlin on Saturday. The Bayern head coach will of course comply with this request."

The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid boss, who could face disciplinary action over the gesture, was questioned about the incident on Saturday.

He told sports broadcaster ARD Sportschau: "Yes, I made the gesture because I was spat on."

Lewandowski's goal six minutes into added time at the end of the game cancelled out Vedad Ibisevic's first-half opener for Hertha and helped Bayern open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.