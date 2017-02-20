Cork City started their season in the exact same manner as they did in 2016: beating Dundalk on Friday night to win the President’s Cup, however, John Caulfield’s side are adamant that they will not finish the year as they did last term.

While Dundalk are gunning for a record-equalling four league titles in a row, City will be looking to break their own unwanted run, finishing runners-up in the Premier Division for three consecutive seasons.

Inconsistency proved the ultimate downfall for Caulfield’s side in 2016 as they dropped points against struggling sides, while enjoying a better head-to-head record in their league games with the champions.

Cup final glory saved their season and the Leesider’s are planning to take that momentum into the opening league game on Friday night as they make the country-long journey to Donegal to take on Finn Harps.

Cork midfielder Steven Beattie believes that it is that continuity from the end of last season, which is going to set the Rebels on the path to glory this year as the manager is in the enviable position of being able to choose from the majority of the squad that secured the Cup success.

And while the core group of players have remained at Turner’s Cross, manager Caulfield has strengthened the squad with some choice signings, which means that competition for places will be at a premium this year.

“It’s annoying. There’s no two ways about it when you finish second three years in a row,” grimaced Beattie, speaking to RTE Sport at the launch of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League.

“We beat Dundalk four times last year and lost to them in the biggest league game of the year, the one in Oriel three or four weeks before the end of the season, and it left a sour taste in the mouth.

“But having said that, if we hadn’t got over the line in the Cup final, it would have been a lot tougher in pre-season.

“We know where we are at and we are confident in out abilities and John has confidence in the team and is surrounded by a great backroom staff, so we’re going to be right there or thereabouts this year, there’s no fear about that.”

And Beattie pin-points that dramatic Cup final victory, which he believes helped his team-mates through the remarkably long League of Ireland off-season, and has allowed Cork to hit the ground running in the build-up to the new campaign.

“We ended on a high winning the FAI Cup so we’retrying to kick on now and the league is the one we want really.

“John’s done a great job strengthening the team and we haven’t lost any of the starting XI from the Cup final and he has brought in some great players to add strength and depth so we’re hoping to win the league and the Cup this year.

“It’s a long off season so we’re well rested and everyone has come in fit and sharp.

“John has been very impressed with the fitness levels and that has allowed him to get straight into the ball work rather than just running us to get us fit.

“So that has been important as there is a big emphasis on strength and conditioning this season and we are in the gym three or four times a week so that is benefitting us all.

“It’s been a good pre-season with no injuries so that is the main thing.”

Cork’s Rising Stars Set To Impress

Beattie admitted that he was perhaps a bit surprised, yet delighted, to see some of last year’s team-mates clock in for pre-season duties at the Turner’s Cross club.

While champions Dundalk lost key players Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle to the English Championship, and Ronan Finn to rivals Shamrock Rovers, Beattie agreed that Cork’s best bit of business was keeping key players at the club, and two young players in particular.

“It’s huge to sign Seanie Maguire and Kevin O’Connor. Seanie and Kev have massive futures in the game and it’s great to keep them.

“I thought that they would have gone to England so I’m very happy they signed as they are two great lads to have around the dressing room.”

And Beattie also believes that the strength that has been added to the squad will prove vital this season, which should yield greater consistency in the City performances.

Former Shamrock Rovers and Derry City midfielder Conor McCormack has signed for City, while Sligo Rovers duo Achille Campion and Jimmy Keohane have also gone south to help the Rebels cause.

“Conor McCormack has been all around the league. You know what you get out of Conor, 100 per cent, breaks up play, a good passer of the ball,” said Beattie.

“Nobody really knew Achille before last season, he’s a big lad and he has done great, while Jimmy can play in a variety of positions.”

Shane Griffin and Ryan Delaney have also arrived at Turner’s Cross ahead of the new season via Reading and Burton Albion respectively, and Beattie believes that the club’s healthy state is emphasised by the calibre of players signing.

“The manager has brought in Ryan Delaney from England and Griffin from Reading. So that’s more experience and we’ve strengthened again so no one’s place is safe.

“Griffin is a Cork lad and has adapted back in well. He said himself that he is very impressed with the standard as a lot of lads come back from England and think they will walk into the league and walk into any team but it is not the case.”

Beattie - The Dublin Rebel

Following spells at Bohemians and Sligo Rovers, the Skerries native moved to Cork in 2015 and was rewarded the following season with a two-year deal and the transition to the southern city has been pretty straightforward for the northside Dubliner.

“I settled in very quickly which was a bit of a surprise because when I played down there for Bohs there was a couple of chants about the Dubs, which I can’t really repeat.

“But they are great people in Cork and everyone has really taken to me and I’m the same as I have taken to the city and the area.

“You walk down any street in Cork and you are recognised, which is huge, especially in the League of Ireland. I used to play for Bohs and I’d walk by Phibsboro in a Bohs tracksuit and nobody would recognise me.

“You could see the passion in Cork that night we won the Cup where there were grown men in tears and it just shows how much it means to the people and the players really appreciate and embrace it.

“Turner’s Cross is a very special place to play football.”

Fortress Turner’s Cross

And Beattie knows the value of a packed Turner’s Cross for his side’s league title chances, having experienced the vociferous local support as a former away player and now in the green City jersey.

“It is a fortress,” said Beattie. “I know from playing against Cork that it is so tough to come to Turner’s Cross to play games.

“The fans are right beside you and you can hear everything, good and bad.

“Luckily, I’m on the side where I hear the good stuff. I used to hear the bad stuff when I played for Bohs and Sligo.

“You have no idea how exciting it is to play home games there. You even see it in the warm-up as the Shed is packed and the place is kicking.

“Our dressing room is right under the Shed, so you can hear everything.

“And as a player, if you’re not ready for that atmosphere you’re in the wrong club.”