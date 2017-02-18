Gareth Bale produced a goal-scoring return from three months out injured to help Real Madrid secure a 2-0 win over Espanyol at the Bernabeu and remain in command at the top of LaLiga.

The Welshman has been sidelined since the Champions League group match at Sporting Lisbon on November 22 after needing surgery on tendon damage in his ankle.

The 27-year-old, though, produced a dream comeback when, having come on for the final 20 minutes, he raced onto a pass from Isco down the left and slotted the ball into the far corner.

A first-half header from Alvaro Morata had set Real Madrid on course for victory, which saw them move four points clear of Barcelona, who will have played two matches more after they host Leganes on Sunday.

In Saturday's early kick-off, Kevin Gameiro came off the bench to net a hat-trick in just five minutes as Atletico Madrid won 4-1 at Sporting Gijon.

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco had put the visitors in front early in the second half, only for Sergio Alvarez to equalise within a couple of minutes.

Gameiro came on just after the hour to replace Fernando Torres and made a telling impact for Los Colchoneros.

The Frenchman rounded the goalkeeper to put Atletico ahead again with 10 minutes left.

Before Sporting could regroup, Gameiro had struck again after the Gijon defence failed to clear their lines and then swiftly completed his treble with a low shot into the bottom corner following a breakaway.

In Saturday's late match, Sevilla secured a 2-0 win against Eibar at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, which put them into second place and a point ahead of Barcelona.

The home side made the breakthrough on the half-hour. Stevan Jovetic nodded a long ball up field on to Wissam Ben Yedder in the left side of the penalty area, who quickly found his team-mate again with a clever backheel.

The on-loan Manchester City forward then clipped the ball through the six-yard box for Pablo Sarabia to volley in at the far post.

Sevilla made sure of victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Vitolo after he was picked out running into the Eibar penalty area by Jovetic's square pass from the right.

Real Madrid's lead was cut down to three points as a result, albeit with Sevilla having also now played two matches more.

Elsewhere, Deportivo de La Coruna were again left without a win in 2017 after losing 1-0 at home to Alaves.

The visitors, who are set to face Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey, went ahead on 67 minutes when Manu Garcia was fouled by Raul Albentosa in the penalty area.

Midfielder Garcia got up to convert the spot-kick himself, slotting the ball down the centre as goalkeeper German Lux dived early to his left.

Substitute Faycal Fajr and defender Sidnei both went close to an equaliser, but Deportivo were left empty handed once again.