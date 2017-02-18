First blood Cork City.

John Caulfield's men swept past Dundalk 3-0 in Friday night's President's Cup at Turner's Cross to fire a warning to their rivals ahead of the new Airtricity Premier Division campaign.

Sean Maguire, Kevin O’Connor and Karl Sheppard did the damage for last season's FAI Cup winners.

With both sides still tuning up for next week's league kick-off, it would be unwise to read too much into the Cork's victory but it was still one to savour for the natices.

They open their league season away to Finn Harps next Friday, while Dundalk host Shamrock Rovers.