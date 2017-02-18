Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has become a father after his partner Rachel gave birth to a baby girl.

The 27-year-old's club congratulated him and his family on the birth of Raine, who was born 14 months after his daughter Renee was delivered stillborn.

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn said on Twitter: "Thrilled with the incredible news @HarryArter2 and Rachel have a baby daughter Raine. With Fondest Love from us all."

Bournemouth's official account added: "From one family to another, congratulations @HarryArter2!"

Arter earlier this week paid tribute to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who spoke to him on the pitch to wish him luck with the birth in the wake of City's win over Bournemouth on Monday.