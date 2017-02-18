Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is content to risk upsetting big name stars like Diego Costa and captain John Terry in order to keep fielding a winning team.

The Italian spoke of optimism that Costa will stay at Chelsea, but insisted the striker's future will be addressed at the end of the season.

Another possible summer departure after more than 18 years in the Chelsea first team is Terry, who is expected to feature in the FA Cup at Wolves on Saturday (kick-off 5.30).

Terry has had no complaints at being absent as Chelsea have marched to an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while Cesc Fabregas' impact has often come as a substitute.

And Conte is content that his fringe personnel are frustrated and eager to feature more.

"The most important thing, the target, is to win, not to try to have 21 players happy," Conte said.

"I want to be happy, but I'm happy if we win. Not if we lose and have 21 players happy. To be happy we go to the theatre, the cinema.

"I want the players to try to fight to put me under pressure, to give me problems to solve, to make the best solution for the team. We must continue to put the team above all."

Conte insists he treats all of his players the same, whether they start every game or are more peripheral. That is imperative to foster a good group, he says.

"I want to give them great respect, because I demand this," he added. "I think that's the right way to have a good dressing room.

"Believe me it's not easy to have these types of players, this type of group. I think we're growing a lot in these seven months in all these aspects."

Diego Costa has been in goal-scoring form for Chelsea

Costa, Chelsea's top scorer with 15 goals this term, has impressed Conte.

But last month the former Atletico Madrid striker, who moved to Chelsea in 2014, was linked with a mega-money move to the Chinese Super League.

Speculation soon subsided and more recent reports have suggested Costa is nearing an extension to his Chelsea contract, which has two years to run come the summer.

"I don't know about this situation," Conte added. "I think now it's very important to be focused on the present and not to look so far forward.

"At the end of the season we will see the situation."

He was then asked if he was confident Costa would be staying.

He added: "Yes, I'm confident. I repeat: now it's important to keep the great concentration for the present.

One striker who is nearing a Chelsea exit is Dominic Solanke. The 19-year-old has reportedly demanded €60,000 a week in wages.

"I think this is his will (to leave)," Conte added.