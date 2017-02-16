Arsenal great Frank Stapleton said he has never seen Arsene Wenger as down as after last night’s humiliating defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Wenger is under huge pressure to call time on his 20-year tenure at the London club as they yet again buckled under pressure on a big stage in the Allianz Arena, going down to a 5-1 defeat.

Stapleton believes some of the blame lies with the Gunners players and not just their manager.

He told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On: “I think the players went into the game with very low confidence, even though they won at the weekend against Hull. They were pretty fortunate to win that match and lately the performances haven't been good enough.

“There seem to be a real lack of...I can't say it's commitment, maybe it's to do with the confidence, there doesn't seem to be much fight in the team.

“Apart from Alexis Sanchez, there wasn't too many people running around and breaking their becks. They just seemed to accept their fate which isn't what you want to see in a team.

“It's not a one-off. The responsibility goes all around. It isn't only with the manager. People tend to go back and say it's his ultimate responsibility. But if players, if commitment from players isn't there and they are not pulling their weight on the pitch, [it can be their fault too]. He probably has been very loyal and it's not really working for him. I don't think I have ever seen Wenger as down after a match.

“There is a lot of times when he has lost and he has been able to come out with reasons why. I just thought last night he couldn't come up with anything. He was so devastated by what he had seen. Of course everyone is talking about this being his last season.

“As a manager you bounce back, the next day you get on with the job again. No matter how long it is going to be [before he leaves], he has to pick himself up. The players need picking up now so that's his job.”

The former Republic of Ireland international is unsure of what the future holds for the Arsenal boss, but is backing him to stay within the club.

“Collectively they have not been performing as a team for a number of weeks. They got through [the season so far] with the ability they have in the team for a while. But it doesn't work like that.

“Everyone has to be working at 100% or as close as possible to get the right performance. It hasn't happening. He was as close to criticising his players as I have seen last night but he didn't do it. He was as close as you’ll ever see him do it.

“I think Arsene Wenger is a real Arsenal man. I don't think he'll leave the club. He may move upstairs and become a director. He will an influence within the club. They may use him for ambassadorial things if that is what he wants.

“There has always been talk, particularly the PSG job, over the years. It's a difficult one for him because he has been there so long. But maybe he still has the hunger and it's a new challenge that he needs. But only he can let everyone know what that is.”