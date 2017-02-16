It's an all too familar story for Arsenal - a Champions League exit in the Round of 16 - and more often than not the Gunners exit with little credit.

Unless something miraculous is played at the Emirates against Bayern Munich on 7 March, then Arsene Wenger's side will again be watching on as the competition reaches its climax.

The Gunners trail 5-1 after their first leg with the Germans at the Allianz Arena. Conceding four goals in the second half compounded a miserable night for the north London club.

In his role as an ITV analyst, Roy Keane did not mince his words as he summed up another night of spring heartache in the Champions League for Arsenal.

He said: “They were very, very poor, but I am not surprised, did you think they would go to Bayern Munich and get a result?.

Continuing his scathing assessment, the Corkman added: "We have said it before and we keep repeating ourselves about a lack of leaders, lack of desire, but I have to say that in at this level, they are not good enough.

"There is no point in being too critical because they are not up to it. They have two decent players, but the rest are average.

“I don’t think Bayern were at their very best. They didn’t have to be. The goals Arsenal gave away, well it was schoolboy stuff. Shambles.”

Keane also had a go at stand-in captain Kieran Gibbs.

"When I see Gibbs with the captain's armband on at the end of the game, you're in trouble."