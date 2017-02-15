West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and his assistant Nikola Jurcevic have both been fined £8,000 after admitting Football Association misconduct charges.

Bilic and Jurcevic each accepted the standard penalty in relation to incidents during last Saturday's Premier League fixture against West Brom.

The club have confirmed that both will available to sit on the bench for West Ham's visit to Watford on 25 February.

Bilic was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after throwing a TV microphone to the ground in reaction to West Brom defender Gareth McAuley's stoppage-time equaliser at the London Stadium.

It is alleged that Bilic's behaviour amounted to improper conduct.

Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute.

Both have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to their charge.