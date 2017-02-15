FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption.

Eduardo Li, former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, and Brayan Jimenez, former president of the Guatemalan Football Association, are accused of violating FIFA rules including those forbidding bribery and corruption.

Last year, Li and Jimenez pleaded guilty in US federal court to charges including racketeering and wire fraud.