Shamrock Rovers have completed deals for Notts Country striker Graham Burke and former Charlton midfielder Sam Bone, with the latter returning to the game full-time after battling cancer over the last year.

Burke, who has been capped at underage level for the Republic of Ireland, started his professional career with Aston Villa before going on loan to Shrewsbury in 2013 and Notts County in 2015.

The Dubliner penned a permanent deal with the Meadow Lane side but has opted to return home, with first-team opportunities tough to come by under new County player-manager Kevin Nolan.

Bones has secured a deal on the back of a successful trial period with the Hoops.

The 19-year-old was part of Charlton’s youth set-up until illness intervened, but is relishing the chance to reignite his career with Rovers.

“Signing for Rovers is something I’ve wanted a lot since I got the chance to try out with the team in the past three weeks,” Bone said.

“I originally came in to build up my fitness and my agent said the club were interested in signing me. I knew from week one that I wanted to sign here, so I’m absolutely thrilled to sign for the club.



“The fans have been excellent with their support to me on Twitter, they were as delighted as I was. They have been great to me especially with the cancer and everything, so I really do want to thank them for being there and want to impress them this season.”



Stephen Bradley’s side face champions Dundalk at Oriel Park in their SSE Airtricity League opener on 24 February.