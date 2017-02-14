Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers will compete in the Scottish Challenge Cup next season.

The Airtricity League Premier Division clubs will take on U20s teams from the Scottish Premiership, lower league Scottish clubs as well as Welsh and Northern Irish sides.

Welsh champions The New Saints will visit Scottish Championship side St Mirren in this year's semi-finals.

Queen of the South host Championship rivals Dundee United in the other last-four clash, with those games taking place this weekend.

FAI Director of Competitions Fran Gavin made the announcement at the league launch at the Aviva Stadium.

The season kicks off on Friday week, with Shamrock Rovers' trip to champions Dundalk the pick of the openers.

Two of the other sides looking to challenge for top honours in 2017, St Pat’s and Bray go head to head at Richmond Park, while Bohemians entertain Derry City at Dalymount.