Bayern Munich can count on midfield maestro Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash with Arsenal on Wednesday (Live RTÉ 2, 7.45pm) after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that forced him out of training.

Alonso had limped out of training on Monday with what looked to be a knee injury but was back on the pitch today as Bayern continued their preparations for the clash against the English club.

However, Bayern look set to be without central defender Jerome Boateng and winger Franck Ribery, both of whom trained alone after having recovering from injuries.

This is the fourth encounter between Bayern and Arsenal at this stage of the competition since 2005, with Bayern having advanced on the past three occasions.

Nacho Monreal looks set to return to the Gunners' starting 11 after being rested for the 2-0 defeat of Hull City on Saturday.

Mohamed Elneny could also come back into the side.