Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter said he was overwhelmed by Pep Guardiola “unbelievable touch” after Manchester City’s defeat of Bournemouth on Monday night.

City kept their title hopes alive with a comfortable 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Afterwards, Guardiola made a beeline for Arter, offering the expecting father his best wishes.

“He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch,” Arter told the Bournemouth Echo.

"He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams - and look at his Manchester City side tonight.

"For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don’t think there’s anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

Arter and his partner Rachel tragically lost their stillborn daughter in 2015.

When asked about their conversation, Guardiola said: "He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well."