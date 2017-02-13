Colin Bell has named 20 players in the Republic of Ireland Women's squad for the 2017 Cyprus Cup tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday, 1 March.

The tournament will be Bell's first involvement with the team since being appointed as the new head coach. And the 55-year-old, who led FFC Frankfurt to UEFA Women's Champions League glory in 2015, is excited to get started.

"The Cyprus Cup is the ideal start for me," said Bell. "Through its intensity I will have the opportunity to see how the squad react, on and off the pitch, in a difficult situation. Four competitive matches in a week is tough for any team.

"The focus in training can only be of a technical and tactical nature, plus recovery. This means that I will prioritise important elements of my philosophy without overloading the girls with too much information.

"One of these priorities will be team building/interaction between player-player and staff-player. For me, I will be looking to get as much information as I need for my players, and study the other teams during this tournament.

"The Cyprus Cup is, from day one, the start of the road to France 2019. That is an important fact that I will be making clear throughout the tournament."

Regardless of results, Ireland will be in action on the last day of the tournament on Wednesday, 8 March with a number of play-offs being hosted.

Bell's squad is made up of familiar faces, including Ireland's most capped women's senior international in goalkeeper Emma Byrne, who recently left Arsenal Ladies after 17 years to join Brighton & Hove Women.

Also making the cut are three representatives from Continental Tyres Women's National League champions Shelbourne Ladies in Amanda McQuillan, Roma McLaughlin, and Leanne Kiernan. Overall, there are seven home-based players included in the squad.

The tournament will act as the warm-up to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers which kick off in September. The draw for that qualification campaign will be made in Nyon on Tuesday, 25 April.

Ireland are also lining up a number of friendly games, including the visit of Slovakia to Tallaght Stadium on Monday, 10 April.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Emma Byrne (Brighton & Hove Albion), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies)

Defenders: Sophie Perry (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jetta Berrill (UCD Waves), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Unattached), Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women), Savannah McCarthy (Glasgow City)

Midfielders: Julie-Ann Russell, Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Katie McCabe (Arsenal Ladies), Denise O'Sullivan (Houston Dash), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic FC Women), Megan Connolly (Florida State University)

Forwards: Stephanie Roche (Sunderland Ladies), Aine O'Gorman (UCD Waves), Noelle Murray, Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies)