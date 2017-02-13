Alex McLeish will wait to see if he is to be given the opportunity to return to Rangers.

McLeish, who won the treble among other honours in a five-year spell as Gers manager from 2001 to 2006, is the front runner for the managerial post occupied by Mark Warburton until Friday night.

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty was in charge for the 2-1 William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round over Morton at Ibrox on Sunday.

The under-20 boss was asked to take charge after the club issued a statement claiming Warburton and his management team had resigned, although that was reportedly denied by the former Brentford boss.

While Monday will see the Ibrox board continue to consider their options McLeish, speaking to Sky Sports 2 ahead of the Morton clash said: "There is a lot of speculation, but at the moment there is nothing I can update you on.

"I am a Rangers man, you have to keep that in consideration, and when you get asked to come to club like this, it is a hard decision to turn that down.

"If they come and they want to speak to me, I can only take it from there.

"I need to wait and see if Rangers want to talk to me first."

It looked like the Gers fans might have to endure more woe when Michael Tidser fired the Greenock men ahead in the seventh minute with a fine volley but goals from strikers Kenny Miller and Martyn Waghorn took the Light Blues into the quarter-finals.

Rangers were pulled out by McLeish when he helped make the draw at Ibrox to play the winners of the Dunfermline Athletic versus Hamilton replay.

Asked if Rangers had underperformed as a squad this season - the Light Blues are 27 points behind Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic - Waghorn concurred and claimed: "There has been a lot of uncertainty at times.

"You could say so. It's been a difficult one. People don't know if they are playing, they are in and out.

"But you are playing for a big club and people are not going to deliver that on a plate. You have to go out and work for it.

"Myself and other players have been in and out. But it's important that you do your job when you are called upon.

'It's been difficult for a number of players and a number of different reasons. But this is bye now. It is time to move on."