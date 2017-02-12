Robbie Brady's stunning debut goal checked Chelsea's Premier League title charge as Burnley maintained their impressive home form in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Republic of Ireland international Brady, a £10million deadline-day signing from Norwich, curled a home a superb 20-yard free-kick to cancel out Pedro's early opener for Chelsea.

Chelsea had won 16 of their previous 18 league games heading into the fixture, while Sean Dyche's Clarets were chasing a sixth straight home league win and their eighth in all competitions.

Burnley, yet to win on the road in the league this season, have steered clear of relegation trouble following promotion due to their formidable home form.

Although Chelsea finished the game stronger, Antonio Conte's side did not deserve to become only the fourth side to triumph at Turf Moor this season and the first since Manchester City in November.