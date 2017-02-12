Preston manager Simon Grayson hailed Aiden McGeady after the Republic of Ireland winger dazzled in his side's 4-2 victory over Brentford.

McGeady, who is on a season-long loan from Everton, initially levelled for the Lilywhites in the first half before his superb finish from 25 yards past Daniel Bentley put the hosts in control.

Callum Robinson and Daryl Horgan also scored in the second half either side of McGeady's second as Preston ended their six-game losing streak against Brentford in style.

"Everybody knows Aiden's quality and what he's got - both feet, he can go past defenders, he can shoot from distance, free-kicks," said Grayson.

"Sometimes it doesn't go your way and sometimes you get a day like today where everything you hit is a sweet connection and give the goalkeeper no chances.

Martin O'Neill's Ireland next face Wales on 24 March in a World Cup qualifier.

Ex-Dundalk man Horgan made no mistake after being slipped in by Ben Pearson and coolly slotting home in a Preston counter attack on 77 minutes.

"It was nice to score but I think the main headline is Aiden and his two goals this afternoon," Horgan told the club's website.

"He was a constant thorn in their side with his two goals and the assist - both of his goals were something special.

"Hopefully it's the first goal of many here at Preston; It was a great ball from Pearo, and it just opened up for me and thankfully it went in.

"We just wanted to play well and get the three points. Maybe at times in the first-half we struggled but I thought we were superb in the second-half.

"To score four past any team is always very good especially when you go one behind. From there we probably dominated the game, created enough chances to win and got the goals.

"I wouldn't have even said it wasn't the greatest of starts it was just a sloppy goal to concede from a set piece, but the lads showed the character to come back. It's never ideal to come back but it's something we can do.

"If we can erradicate them goals and concentrate on playing our own game we'll be a great shout to win any match."