Daryl Horgan scored his first goal for Preston and Aiden McGeady bagged a brace as the Lilywhites defeated Brentford 4-2 in the Championship.

Tom Field handed the Bees an early lead but McGeady levelled at Deepdale with a sublime shot from at least 20 yards which flew past Daniel Bentley for his second of the campaign and Callum Robinson gave North End the advantage after the break.

McGeady wrapped up the points with a quarter of an hour left after shrugging off two challenges and curling a fantastic shot past Bentley.

Horgan made no mistake after being slipped in by Ben Pearson and coolly slotting home in a Preston counterattack on 77 minutes, while Maxime Colin's late deflected effort proved a consolation for the visitors.

No doubt about this one.. the @GeorgeBanks1935's man of the match is awarded to Aiden McGeady! 👏#pnefc 4-2 pic.twitter.com/H2odygaMtE — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 11, 2017

Elsewhere in the second tier of English football, Wes Hoolahan showed brilliant vision to score form distance in Norwich’s 5-1 annihilation of 10-man Nottingham Forest.