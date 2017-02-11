A double from Alexis Sanchez saw Arsenal seal a crucial 2-0 win over 10-man Hull in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chilean opened the scoring with a controversial effort that came off his hand, before tucking away an injury-time penalty after Sam Clucas was sent off for handling Lucas Perez's shot on the line.

Having lost at home to Watford and slipped to defeat at Chelsea in their last two outings, a minority of Arsenal fans once again turned on manager Arsene Wenger.

But, with the Frenchman sat in the stands as he served the last of his four-match touchline ban, his side returned to winning ways.

The victory just about keeps the Gunners in the title picture and means they will retain their spot in the top four ahead of their Champions League trip to Bayern Munich in midweek.