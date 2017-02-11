The Premier League kicks off at lunchtime as Arsenal hope to bounce back from successive defeats against Hull, while Liverpool search for their first league win of the calendar year against fellow title-chasers Tottenham.

Here's a look at some of the Premier League talking points ahead of the 25th round of matches.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

CAN WENGER RESURRECT FAITH IN ARSENAL FANS?

We've seen this before. Arsenal begin the season brightly, suffer a slight blip during Christmas before ultimately going from title contenders to finishing fourth. February is usually the month that has sealed Arsenal's fate in previous seasons and yet again the Gunners' campaign could be defined with the run of fixtures starting against the Tigers this weekend. With Bayern Munich, Sutton and Liverpool coming up, Saturday's game has become a must-win. Back-to-back defeats have seen Arsenal slip from second to hanging on to fourth place and if there is no improvement, Arsene Wenger's side might find their interest in the Premier League, the Champions League and FA Cup all but over before the month is out. Again, some Arsenal fans have called for Wenger to go but the Frenchman will hope Saturday can springboard a late-season charge.

JOSE'S MEN LOOK TO APPLY MORE PRESSURE

Despite lying in sixth place, United's 15-game unbeaten run in the league means they trail fourth-placed Arsenal by just two points. The Red Devils are a new animal under Jose Mourinho but have struggled for goals this season, scoring 36 times in their 24 league games which is at least 10 fewer than the five teams above them. Home draws against the likes of Burnley and Hull have illustrated a lack of killer instinct in front of goal. Against Walter Mazzarri's Watford, who recorded successive wins recently, Mourinho's side could endure another long afternoon at Old Trafford. With the Gunners playing at lunchtime, United will keep a close eye on proceedings and will look to punish their rivals if they slip up at the Emirates.

REDS TO BREAK THEIR DUCK AT THE LANE?

2017 has seen Liverpool exit two cup competitions, so Saturday's fixture against Spurs may be a blessing in disguise for Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool have taken 13 out of a possible 21 points from their top-six rivals this season and have yet to taste defeat in those games. But where the Reds have faltered is against the bottom-half teams where losses against Hull, Swansea, Bournemouth and Burnley have contributed to them slipping off the pace in the title race. A win at Anfield will lift Klopp's men up to third, one point behind their opponents. However, Tottenham will have other ideas and could trail Chelsea by just six points with a win.

JESUS TO STAY HOT?

Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Etihad Stadium in January and has stolen the show, leaving prolific striker Sergio Aguero watching the majority of their previous games on the bench. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a stunning start to life in Manchester, scoring three goals and providing an assist in his last two Premier League starts. And with Monday's opponents Bournemouth conceding 47 goals this term, including six against Everton last time out, City manager Pep Guardiola will hope Jesus continues to be their saviour as they hope to keep their Premier League title ambitions intact.

MAKE OR BREAK FOR THE FOXES

Premier League champions Leicester could be in the relegation zone if they suffer defeat at Swansea. Not many pundits would have predicted this scenario after the Foxes' memorable title triumph last season. But Claudio Ranieri's side have struggled during their title defence and have failed to win a single game away from home. Meanwhile, Ranieri's counterpart Paul Clement has led his rejuvenated Swansea side to three wins out of his first five games in charge, helping them stay one point above the bottom three and could add more misery to Leicester's forgettable campaign.