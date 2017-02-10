Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hopes to have Gareth Bale available again inside a month after injury, raising the possibility that the player will be available for Wales' vital World Cup qualifier clash with the Republic of Ireland on 24 March.

The Welsh currently sit four points behind Martin O'Neill's side in the race to qualify for Russia 2018 ahead of the Aviva Stadium encounter.

Bale has been sidelined since late November after undergoing surgery to repair the ankle tendon damage he suffered during a Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon.

Speaking on Friday, Zidane did not give an exact date as to when Bale might return, but is keeping his fingers crossed the 27-year-old will be available in time for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Napoli on 7 March.

The Frenchman told a press conference ahead of Madrid's trip to Osasuna: "I hope that Bale is back with us before the return leg against Napoli. He still has to return to team training, which is the most important thing.

"He's fine. He's working very well and looks determined."

Madrid, who are one point clear at the top of LaLiga and have two games in hand on all their title rivals, are scheduled to play at least seven matches before their trip to Naples, including the first leg at home to Napoli next Wednesday and league trips to Valencia and Villarreal.