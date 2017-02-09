John Delaney is standing for election for a place on the UEFA Executive Committee at the upcoming 41st Ordinary UEFA Congress in Helsinki.

The FAI chief executive has been named on a list of 13 candidates vying for the eight available seats on the committee, which will be decided at Congress on 5 April in Finland.

A statement released by UEFA today said: “A total of 13 candidates from UEFA member associations are standing for the eight vacant positions available on the UEFA Executive Committee for a four-year term from 2017 to 2021.”

Delaney will go up against 12 other candidates, including former Poland striker Zbigniew Boniek, former Manchester United chief executive David Gill and current UEFA Vice President Michael van Praag.

The candidates for eight seats on the UEFA Executive Committee are (in alphabetical order):

Zbigniew Boniek (Poland): Former international footballer and Juventus striker

Kairat Boranbayev (Kazakhstan): Businessman & Kazakhstan football administrator

John Delaney (Ireland): FAI chief executive

Armand Duka (Albania): Head of Alabania football federation and businessman

David Gill (England)*: Former Vice President of UEFA and chief executive of Manchester United

Reinhard Grindel (Germany): President of German football federation

Marios N Lefkaritis (Cyprus)* FIFA Council member

Elkhan Mammadov (Azerbaijan): Project Leader for UEFA Euro 2020

Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden): Former international referee and member of Swedish FA

Kieran O’Connor (Wales): Welsh football league & Welsh FA member

Michele Uva (Italy): Italian FA, involved with both Parma and Lazio

Michael van Praag (Netherlands)*: Vice President of UEFA, one-time chairman of Ajax,

Servet Yardımcı (Turkey): Involved with the Turkish Football Federation and Fenerbahçe.

* standing for re-election

The elections will take place at the 41st Ordinary UEFA Congress, to be held at the Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki on 5 April 2017.