Stephen Hunt says that embattled Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is 'fighting a losing battle' and that Champions League football will be distraction from their primary focus of avoiding relegation

The Foxes' defeat to Manchester United continued their miserable Premier League title defence, with just two wins in their last 15 league games.

The club yesterday issued a statement outlining their "unwavering support" for Ranieri, but the former Republic of Ireland international believes last year’s unexpected success always meant this season would be a struggle.

“It’s like Leicester City have had the adrenaline rush of last year and they are struggling to find any adrenaline in their play [this season]. At the moment they haven’t got it,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“I think the quicker they fall into the relegation zone, the better reaction I think you will get from the Leicester City lads.

“If Leicester City had finished, seventh, eighth, ninth this season, it would have been a failure in the eyes of the public so he’s fighting a losing a battle from day one.

“He’s going to have to get through this season by hook or by crook.”

Leicester's Champions League odyssey continues when they face Seville in the round of 16 clash later this month, though the former Reading man says European distractions “does them no favours right now”.

“They need to pull together, not try to get away from each other.”

Hunt says discontent in the dressing room - there were reports of player unrest following the defeat to United at the King Power stadium – will only add to their on-field woes.

“They need to get going pretty quick,” he said.

“They need fighters and character...the way Leonardo Ulloa behaved on transfer deadline day didn’t do anyone any favours in the dressing room.

