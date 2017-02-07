Patrick O'Connell, the former Manchester United captain and Barcelona manager, was honoured in Windsor Park today.

A bust was unveiled for one of the most intriguing characters in Irish football had, with former United and Northern Ireland defender Jimmy Nicholl doing the honours at today's ceremony.

After playing as a central defender for United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull in the years around the First World War, the former Ireland captain went on to pursue a managerial career in Spain, where in 1935 he led Real Betis FC of Seville to its one and only La Liga title.

That achievement landed him the manager's job at Barcelona just before the Spanish Civil War broke out in 1936. With General Franco intent on destroying the famous Catalan club, O'Connell's decision to take his team on a tour to Mexico and the US generated the crucial funds needed to keep it afloat.

Despite these feats, O'Connell died destitute in London in 1959 and was buried in an unmarked grave in Kensal Green cemetery.

Former Manchester United captain and Barcelona manager Patrick 'Don Patricio' O'Connell has been honoured in Belfast pic.twitter.com/WCmDMj6ZYH — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 7, 2017

'The Man Who Played Offside' is an RTÉ Radio One documentary on the life of Patrick O'Connell.