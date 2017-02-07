Leicester City have issued a statement outlining their "unwavering support" for manager Claudio Ranieri despite the club being a point above the relegation zone.

In the wake of the Foxes' defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, there were reports of player unrest after a run of two wins in their last 15 Premier League games.

However, today's statement provides a vote of confidence for Ranieri to salvage Leicester's season.

The statement read: In light of recent speculation Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager Claudio Ranieri.

"While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

"The entire club is, and will remain, united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead."