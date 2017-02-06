Leicester City are in real danger of following in the footsteps of Manchester City in 1938 in becoming only the second English champions to be relegated in the season following their league triumph.

Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester United leaves Claudio Ranieri's side in 16th place in the Premier League table - a point above the drop zone.

As to why the Foxes have underperformed this term, RTÉ analyst Eamon Dunphy believes their attitude has been off from the start, while also lamenting a defence that "coughs up easy goals".

Speaking on 2fm's Game On, Dunphy said: "I think mentally they weren't dialled in from the start of the season. If you are not tuned in or battle hardened and ready to fight, you're in trouble.

"Certain players got huge contracts for what they did last year and then there was all the partying and celebrity that followed their league win. That softens you up and Leicester have been well and truly softened up.

"I think it's a collective holiday they are on."

Assessing the Foxes' rearguard and, in particular Wes Morgan and Robert Huth, Dunphy added: "Morgan and Huth at the centre of defence are essentially journeymen.

"They played out of their skin last year but I think their concentration is gone now.

"Their defence is very poor and they are coughing up easy goals. Just like Arsenal and Liverpool, Leicester don't have a defence. That is the first principal in football - if you don't give goals away - you have a chance.

"Leicester have every reason to be scared because they are down near the basement at the moment."

Also speaking on Game On, Alan Cawley believes that too many of the Leicester players are "smelling themselves" at the moment."