Cork City have signed defender Shane Griffin ahead of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season.

The 22-year-old defender has returned to his native city following three years at Reading, and has signed a two-year contract with the Leeside club.

The former Ireland Under-21 international said: “I first heard of Cork City’s interest last week and, as soon as I heard it, I was buzzing to get going. Now that I’m here, I’m delighted to have signed.”

“I would have played with John Kavanagh and Garry Buckley at schoolboy level, and also with Kevin O’Connor and Seanie Maguire on international duty.

"Speaking to the lads before I signed, they all gave me good reviews and said it is a great set-up here; how well they are looked after, how good training is, so it was an easy choice.

“Everyone is hungry to do well and hungry to get better. It’s also a competitive squad, it’s not just eleven players, I think everyone is good enough and everyone is hungry to play. The first aim for me is to get in the team. For the squad, we want to go one better than last year and hopefully win the league.”

City manager John Caulfield said: “We are delighted. Shane is a local lad, 22 years of age and can play across the back four.

"He is very athletic, very good on the ball, has a great left peg and is the type of player we have been trying to bring into the club over the last year and a half."