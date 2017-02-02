Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has failed in his appeal against a £40,000 fine from the Football Association for a social media post that appeared to question referee Lee Mason's impartiality.

City secured a 2-1 win over Burnley on 2 January with second-half goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero, despite playing with 10 men for an hour after Fernandinho was sent off for a dangerous lunge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Sagna, who was later involved in an altercation with Burnley midfielder George Boyd which Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt should have resulted in a red card, appeared to take issue with decisions made by Mason in an Instagram post after the match.

Although fined by the FA, Sagna escaped a suspension and was warned over his future conduct.

The player subsequently appealed against the sanction, which the FA confirmed on Thursday afternoon had been dismissed.