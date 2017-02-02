As part of the funds generated by Euro 2016, Sligo Rovers were the only Airtricity League club to benefit after they received a total of €16,706.

In total a record £32.8million was shared out in a deal between UEFA and the European Club Association that distributes the proceeds of international football with teams who supply players.

On third of the money was set aside for clubs who released players for the qualifiers.

Sligo's money came about when Estonian international Sander Puri played for club for one year after signing on 1 February. During that time, Puri, who is now with Waterford, featured for his country in Euro 2016 qualifiers.