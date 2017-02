Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman’s deflected effort cancelled out the 100th Premier League goal of Peter Crouch’s career as Stoke and Everton drew 1-1.

Crouch opened the scoring in the Potteries in the seventh minute when he tapped home Marko Arnautovic's cross from close range.

Coleman, making his 200th league appearance for the Toffees, saw his cross-cum-shot guided home by Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross in the 39th minute.