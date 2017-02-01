Dundalk have completed a deal for Celtic winger Michael Duffy.

Duffy has cut short a season-long loan spell at Dundee and will join up with the SSE Airtricity League champions at their training camp in Salou.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic from his hometown club Derry City in February 2015 and spent last season on loan at Alloa before making 13 appearances for Dundee this season.

"I'm buzzing to join Dundalk," Duffy told Dundalk’s official website.

"I'm just happy now that it has finally got done. I enjoyed my two years in Scotland.

"I have some good memories of it. I played in some big games and made a good lot of friends. It just didn't work out the way I wanted it to, but I still enjoyed it.

“I’ve seen how well Stephen and Dundalk have been doing over the past few years. Speaking to him and listening to his plans with me, I really wanted to come here.”