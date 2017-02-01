Robbie Brady wants to repay Burnley manager Sean Dyche after being handed a “fantastic opportunity” back in the Premier League.

The versatile Dubliner signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, for a club record fee of £13million from Norwich yesterday.

Brady will will link up with his long-time friend Jeff Hendrick and his fellow Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward at Turf Moor.

The 25-year-old said: “For me to get the opportunity and the manager to give me the opportunity to play here is fantastic.

“I’ll grab it with both hands and hopefully I can do my bit to help out the lads.

“It’s a great move for myself and the people to show faith in me to take me here is something I’m very grateful for and hopefully I can repay them.”

Dyche said he was delighted to get the deal done after prolonged transfer discussions.

"He is a different type, he can play in a couple of different positions and was hungry with a desire to be back in the Premier League and we want him to take on that challenge," he said.

Tomorrow, you can hear more from our new club record signing, Robbie Brady... pic.twitter.com/oB4ykIZICZ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2017

“It’s been a tough deal to get through, that one, and we’re delighted to have him and Ashley [Westwood] here.

“They both have different strengths to them, and they add to the group - and I mean that because I believe in the group.”

Fellow international team-mate Marc Wilson was also on the move after he agreed a loan transfer from Bournemouth to West Brom.

Wilson, who played under West Brom manager Tony Pulis at Stoke, will spend the rest of the season at the Hawthorns.

Pulis was pleased he could get the deal done and said: "Mark can play anywhere across the back line and in midfield as well and he's got that experience as well that gives us that cover.

"I had him at Stoke for a while.

"He can play in any of those positions and will give us that cover that I hope to god we don't need, but we might need.