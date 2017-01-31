Emmanuel Adebayor joined Turkish Super Lig team Istanbul Basaksehir almost seven months after leaving Crystal Palace as Premier League clubs made slow progress on transfer deadline day.

The 32-year-old's transfer remained the day's highest profile by mid-afternoon, by which time he had passed a medical and signed a reported 18-month contract.

He was not, however, the only striker with Premier League experience to move to Turkey; Demba Ba rejoined league leaders Besiktas on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the season's end.

Adebayor, formerly of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, was released by Palace last June at the end of his six months there.

"Emmanuel Adebayor passed the health screening at Medipol Mega University Hospital," the Turkish club wrote on Instagram. "It has been completed to include health checks, chest X-ray, cardiac tests, and ultrasound."

Also on Wednesday morning, Hull announced the loan arrival of Italy international Andrea Ranocchia from Inter Milan.

The central defender, 28, who could make his debut for Hull at Manchester United on Wednesday night, is their sixth signing of the transfer window.

He joins fellow loan recruits Oumar NIasse, Evandro, Omar Elabdellaoui and Lazar Markovic. Markus Henriksen had also arrived for an undisclosed fee from AZ Alkmaar.

Confirmation of former 31-year-old former Chelsea striker Ba's transfer came as Southampton confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will be reunited with Claude Puel, his former manager, and further strengthens the club's goalkeeping options where Fraser Forster, Alex McCarthy and Stuart Taylor are the senior options.

Football League teams were significantly busier. As well as Blackburn re-signing Marvin Emnes, 28, on loan from Swansea until the end of the season, Jordi Gomez left Wigan to join Spain's Rayo Vallecano for the same term.

Championship leaders Brighton also completed a permanent deal for Glenn Murray, 33. The striker, who has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances since rejoining them on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, has arrived for an undisclosed fee and signed a contract until 2019.

Their promotion rivals Reading, meanwhile, have signed the 25-year-old Jordon Mutch on loan from Palace until the end of the season.

The January window, which concludes at 11pm in England, was otherwise perhaps relatively quiet because 14 of the Premier League's 20 teams are involved in fixtures on Tuesday night.

Palace manager Sam Allardyce on Monday spoke of his desire to strengthen his squad, but insisted he would be focusing on their trip to Bournemouth instead of transfers.