Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told Chelsea they were wasting their time pursuing goalkeeper Craig Gordon only to see the Premier League leaders linked with his top goalscorer.

Reports claim Chelsea are considering making a deadline-day bid of around £30million for Moussa Dembele after failing with an offer for Scotland goalkeeper Gordon.

But Celtic have previously stated that 20-year-old Dembele, who joined them from Fulham for £500,000 six months ago, will not be available in this transfer window.

Rodgers was insistent that Gordon would not be moving on as Chelsea look for another back-up keeper to allow Asmir Begovic to join Bournemouth.

Reports have also claimed Celtic bid about £1million for KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, but Rodgers has stated he does not expect any new faces to follow his early capture of Eboue Kouassi.





Leonardo Ulloa has tried to force a transfer deadline day move from Leicester by threatening to go on strike.

The Argentinian striker claims manager Claudio Ranieri has gone back on a promise to let him leave the Premier League champions if they received an offer of £4-5million for him.

It is understood the Foxes have rejected a £7million bid from Sunderland and now the 30-year-old, out of favour this season, wants to force the issue.

Ulloa tweeted: "With all respect for LCFC FANS. I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them..."

Derry City have signed Dundee midfielder Nicky Low on loan.

Rumours

The Sun claims Watford forward Odion Ighalo is on the verge of a deadline-day move to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai.

Rafael Benitez has ordered Newcastle to meet Crystal Palace's valuation of Andros Townsend as he looks to bring the winger back to St James' Park, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mirror reports Chelsea are keen to sign Sead Kolasinac from Schalke to fill the void left by Branislav Ivanovic's rumoured imminent exit to Zenit St Petersburg.

West Brom are leading the chase for Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez, says the Daily Express.

Hull will sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan until the end of the season, according to the Hull Daily Mail.