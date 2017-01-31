Derry City have signed Dundee midfielder Nicky Low on loan.

Low initially signs until the summer but Derry manager Kenny Shiels will be hoping to keep him for the entire League of Ireland season.

Low signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2015 and made 24 appearances.

The 25-year-old previously played for Aberdeen having come up through the ranks and helped them win the 2014 League Cup final when he scored in the penalty shoot-out against Inverness Caley Thistle.

He also had loan spells with Forfar Athletic and Alloa Athletic.

Derry kick-off their season against Bohemians at Dalymount on 24 February.