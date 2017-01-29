Manchester United 4-0 Wigan

Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed a memorable Manchester United return, wrapping up a comprehensive FA Cup fourth-round win against Wigan on his first start for more than a year.

Few expected to see the 32-year-old in the club's colours again after being frozen out by Jose Mourinho, falling so far down the pecking order that the club even wrote him off as an asset in their accounts.

However, Schweinsteiger has surprisingly returned from the cold and capped his first United start since 9 January, 2016, by hooking home the FA Cup holders' final goal of a 4-0 win against Wigan.

Eyebrows were raised at the former Germany captain's inclusion, compounded by the rust visible in the opening stages against Warren Joyce's well-drilled side.

However, Schweinsteiger's fine cross brought with it Marouane Fellaini's opening goal just before half-time, from which a much-changed United returned brightly.

Anthony Martial, given a chance to shine at Old Trafford, set-up Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan goals, before Schweinsteiger brought the biggest cheer of the afternoon by turning home from close range.

Nine changes, but no problem for #MUFC!@HenrikhMkh talks to #MUTV about squad depth and Reds debutants... pic.twitter.com/VHmIPHdD1C — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2017

"We deserved to win, the first half was not very, very good but we managed to be 1-0 in front and then at half-time we spoke about changing a few things in the dynamic of the team," Mourinho told BBC One.

"The boys accepted it obviously well and the second half was much better, the job was done and we are in the last 16.

"We knew Warren (Joyce, Wigan manager) would organise the team defensively very well with aggression, with a lot of man-to-man.

"We knew that to break that wall we needed to play better than we did in the first half but we were quite lucky to be 1-0 up and then in the second half with more space we killed the game."