Richie Towell has revealed that he caused the injury that has hampered his progress at Brighton by over-training during pre-season.

The former Dundalk star has yet to make a league start for The Seagulls since joining the club last January and is expected to make just his third appearance for the club in their FA Cup tie at Lincoln on Saturday.

He missed the first four months of the season with a self-inflicted knee injury that stemmed from his desire to improve his fitness.

"It was a weird one," he told The Argus. "I hadn't played much when I originally came last year.

"So, in the off-season, I had it in my head that I was going to come back the fittest I've ever been.

"I probably worked myself a little bit too hard. I had a hole underneath my knee and the cartilage was gone.

"The medical team put it down to the pounding. I was running on hard surfaces, road running, which obviously didn't help.

"I went to see a specialist in London. he said it could have been down to just wear and tear, doing too much on hard surfaces.

"I came back and did probably the first week and a half of pre-season. I felt really fit still and then I went and got the scan and was on crutches the next day. I was gutted.

"It was sore, to be fair, but I was just trying to get through it to show the manager how fit I was and how much hard work I'd put in over the summer. It kind of backfired on me, to be honest."

"I have a lot to offer the team and the club, so hopefully on Saturday I can show what I can do and force my way into the team."

Brighton's manager, former Ireland international Chris Hughton, has praised Towell's attitude and dedication to training but says that Beram Kayal, Oliver Norwood, Steve Sidwell and Dale Stephens are currently ahead of him in the battle to fill the Championship leaders' central midfield spots.

Hughton has suggested that there is a possibility the Dubliner may go on loan before Tuesday's transfer deadline but Towell insists he is determined to fight for his place and has no regrets over his move to the south coast of England.

"No, definitely not," said the 25-year-old. "I'd never regret anything in life. It was the right decision at the time and I still feel it was the right decision.

"I have a lot to offer the team and the club, so hopefully on Saturday I can show what I can do and force my way into the team.

"I want to play here. It's a great club with great players, great staff, and I just want to be a part of that. The club wants to achieve great things and it's something that I really want to be on board with."