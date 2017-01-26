Celtic have told Chelsea that goalkeeper Craig Gordon is not for sale.

That was the message when Chelsea made an enquiry about the Scotland international, who has resurrected his career with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions after a knee injury seriously threatened to end it prematurely.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new keeper as back-up to Thibaut Courtois after Bournemouth reportedly tabled an offer for Asmir Begovic.

But they were given no encouragement by Celtic, whose manager Brendan Rodgers outlined his desire to keep Gordon on Wednesday night as he said he was not surprised by Chelsea's interest.

"His contract is up at the end of the season but there is an option for the club," Rodgers said.

"Craig is very much a part of what I am doing here. He is 34 years old and can go on for a number of years yet and can be a real pillar of this team."

Meanwhile, Celtic target Henry Onyekuru was missing from KAS Eupen's squad against Standard Liege on Thursday night after reportedly claiming the Belgian team were trying to scupper his hopes of moving this month. The 19-year-old attacker was said to have gone awol ahead of the fixture.

He was earlier quoted on the africanfootball.com website as saying: "Eupen are acting funny on my transfer. They are frustrating me and my agent for their own interest.

"They promised to let me move in January if I have a good offer, now there are good offers but they now want me to sign for their own agent before I move and they want me to sign for CSKA Moscow which I am not interested in. This is unfair and not acceptable."