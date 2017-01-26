Former Ireland Under-21 midfielder Conor Hourihane has completed a move from Barnsley to fellow Championship side Aston Villa.

The Cork man has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park, becoming manager Steve Bruce's fifth signing of the transfer window.

“I’m really pleased to be here," said Hourihane, speaking on the Aston Villa website.

“Aston Villa are a massive club and I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my career and developing further as a player under Steve Bruce.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone connected to Barnsley Football Club; from the owner, to the head coach, the backroom staff, and of course to the supporters who have been amazing to me throughout my time at Oakwell.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has shown impressive form this season at Barnsley and leaves the Yorkshire club having made 142 appearances, while Hourihane was also captain at Oakwell.

Previously, Hourihane played for Plymouth Argyle for three seasons before making the move north to Barnsley.